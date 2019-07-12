Share:

Karachi (Staff Reporter): K-Electric has restored electricity supply to Karachi Municipal Head Office and is in the process of restoring the rest of the connections in compliance with the orders of the honorable court.

“As per the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s directives KE restore head office and park connections while scheduling the next hearing on July 24, 2019 when it is hoped that this long pending issue of outstanding payments will be resolved. At the same time KE maintains its principle stance regarding payments of outstanding electricity dues by entities in default and will continue to work with all stakeholders in Karachi for an equitable resolution to this matter,” stated by the power utility’s spokesperson

Minister vows to protect workers’ rights

Karachi (Staff Reporter): Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that unless workers have awareness about their rights and employers have knowledge about their duties, there can never be good working relationship between them.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Thursday. Secretary Labour and Human Resources Rasheed Ahmed Solangi, Commissioner SESSI Kashif Gulzar and other officers also attended the meeting.

Baloch added: “For this purpose, there is a need that SESSI should arrange seminars /workshops and walks for workers, employers and officers of the department and in these seminars/ workshops and walks, awareness should be provided by experts on workers , employers and officers rights , duties and privileges.”

He said that through Social Security Scheme, the rights and responsibilities of workers and employers had not only been defined but they had also been protected.

The minister was of the view that both should work in their given legal boundaries. He also directed to arrange training sessions for capacity building of the officers and officials of SESSI.

Baloch was informed that regular training sessions were held for the purpose especially for director level officers in order to boost up their working capacity. It was also told that professional courses were also conducted for doctors, working in SESSI hospitals. He said that it was the need of the hour that we should equip ourselves with latest administrative and technical qualities.