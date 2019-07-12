Share:

ISLAMABAD - Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Pakistan held a pre-departure orientation session for the participants from the Competition Commission of Pakistan. The Country Specific Fellowship programme is scheduled to be held in Korea from July 14-27, 2019.The training programme aims to provide useful insight into Korea’s Development Experience and to strengthen the capacity of the CCP, to promote free competition in all spheres of commercial and economic activities and to protect consumers from anticompetitive behaviors.

Addressing at the occasion, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Pakistan Kwak Sung-Kyu welcomed the participants and said that this training will strengthen the CCP’s enforcement capacities, both in legal procedures and economic analysis of competition cases, investigatory methods and in advance economic theories. Moreover, the training course will provide the participants opportunities to share their issues and to learn from experiences of Korean experts. Omar Farooq, Director General CCP thanked the Korean Government, KOICA, and the Korean Fair Competition Federation (KFCF) for their support to the Commission in a training course for the CCP officers, which will be extremely useful in their capacity building and strengthening the competition regime in Pakistan.

The participants are from Ministry of Finance, Economic Affairs Division and Competition Commission.

They assured their support for strengthening ties between both countries and paid their gratitude to the Korean government for offering this much needed fellowship Program. Ikram ul Haq and Fatima shah shares their achievements and learning from the last year fellowship programme.