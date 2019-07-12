Share:

SARGODHA - A labourer, Ameen, was killed while another injured during an incident of hills blasting in Atta Shaheed police precincts.

Police sources said on Thursday that Muhammad Khan and Akhtar Rasool of Chak 110/SB were working at a stone-crushing unit at Block No 116/SB without wearing precautionary gadgets when a heavy stone fell on them during the blasting process. As a result, Muhammad Khan died on the spot while Akhtar Rasool was injured.

The injured was shifted to a hospital. Police handed over the body of the deceased to the heirs after completing legal formalities.