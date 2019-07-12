Share:

Lahore - Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan Thursday chaired a meeting to plan next week’s activities at Alhamra. Addressing a briefing session held to review art and culture related a ctivities at Committee Room, Ather said the purpose of this meeting is to promote cultural activities of Lahore Arts Council. He directed officials to ensure the finest arrangements for ongoing projects, fourteenth edition of Alhamra Live – a platform for talented musicians and vocalists on 14th July, ‘Hawa-e-Taza’ performances is based on students of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts on 17th and a 12-day drawing workshop at Alhamra Cultural Complex Gaddafi Stadium from 12th to 25th. Ather said: “We are determined to make Alhamra the best place for all kind of talent. He also congratulated his team on presenting two successful plays “Gumrah” and “Be Zubaan”.