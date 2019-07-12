Share:

LAHORE - As the amnesty scheme for declaring benami assets has expired, Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat has directed the Revenue Officers, in particular the patwaris, to identify and report the benami properties within their jurisdiction across the province.

He gave the directive while presiding over a meeting on Law and Order at civil secretariat on Thursday. Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Yusouf Nseeem Khokher, Inpector General Punjab (IGP) Arif Nawaz and other officers attended the meeting while Divisional Commissioners and Regional Police Officers (RPOs) briefed the chair through video conferencing system. The CS briefed about the efforts being made to control prices of ordinary commodities while IGP deliberated on law and order situation in Punjab. Raja Basharat desired from the law enforcing agencies to keep a close eye on the aerial firing, exhibition of arms and use of prohibited weapons. He directed all concerned departments to keep alert with all necessary machinery and staff to tackle any unwanted situation during upcoming Muharram-ul-Haram.

He advised the Deputy Commissioners to revamp the structure of district Peace Committees and make them more active. The Law Minister said, “It is very necessary to give relief to the layman by controlling prices of daily use commodities for which local administration should obtain cooperation of the local traders, retailers, manufacturers, Chambers of Commerce and Industries and civil society.”