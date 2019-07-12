Share:

LAHORE - Calling for across-the-board accountability, a large number of lawyers has announced backing the government references against senior judges.

Lawyers are divided on the matter of references against SC judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Sindh High Court judge Justice KK Agha.

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) had called countrywide strike over the reference against Justice Faez, but the call could not be answered well The Lahore High Court Bar Association and the Lahore Bar Association in particular had dissociated themselves from strike call.

Attended by a large number of lawyers at Alhamra, the yesterday’s convention was held by an action committee of lawyers – a group formed against decisions of the Pakistan Bar Council and other bar associations regarding the references.

The lawyers’ leaders speaking on the occasion said that the reference against Justice Faez Isa was pending with the Supreme Judicial Council. They said that the legal fraternity not only has trust in the SJC but also stands with it.

They said that nobody was above the accountability process and it is a requirement of justice that everybody should be held accountable, including politicians, lawyers, judges and others. They said that the nation could not be taken out of quicksand of corruption without strict accountability. Transparent accountability is the need of the hour, they the speakers said.

The Pakistan Bar Council had locked horns with the government after President Arif Alvi complained to the SJC against the alleged misconduct of the judge who is accused of holding undeclared assets abroad either in his name or through the members his family.

Since the filing of the reference, a group of the legal fraternity has been criticising the government, saying that the reference had a weak legal footing.

They say that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) did not issue a show-cause notice to him by committing the violation of the law.

The lawyers supporting the government’s decision to file the reference believe that the government should not withdraw reference against the judge. They say that whosoever conducts an activity in violation of the law, immediately the law should come into action and a legal proceeding be started against such person regardless of his position whether he is a judge or politician or else.