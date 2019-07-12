Human rights activist and lawyer, Hassaan Niazi , who fought Khadija Siddiqui's stabbing case has come forward with a shocking claim. 

Niazi took to his Twitter account to share that the singer/actor Meesha Shafi is "threatening" him by initiating a #MeToo movement against him. 

Meesha, on the other hand, responded in a tweet, saying that she has never even met the rights activist. 

The singer further stated, “Also, by all means all are free to investigate whatever interests them, only to discover a bottomless pit of groped bottoms. All other conspiracy theories are just that.”

Recently, Meesha Shafi praised the artists who dropped out of the Lux Style Awards to show solidarity with the #MeToo movement. 