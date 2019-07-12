Share:

Human rights activist and lawyer, Hassaan Niazi , who fought Khadija Siddiqui's stabbing case has come forward with a shocking claim.

Niazi took to his Twitter account to share that the singer/actor Meesha Shafi is "threatening" him by initiating a #MeToo movement against him.

Meesha team hits new low. Sending me threats of MeToo campaign against me. Typical Ayesha Gulalai mindset in community, which damages the metoo campaign for their personal point scoring. Let me make it clear,blackmail me and I will expose u more #MeeshaUsingWomenCard — Hassaan Niazi (@HniaziISF) July 10, 2019

Meesha, on the other hand, responded in a tweet, saying that she has never even met the rights activist.

Hain? Don’t think I’ve ever met this guy and neither am I accusing him of anything. Although he did inbox me for an RT last year. Don’t remember if I responded. Do remember that I didn’t RT. pic.twitter.com/fqaDagVdiT — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) July 12, 2019

The singer further stated, “Also, by all means all are free to investigate whatever interests them, only to discover a bottomless pit of groped bottoms. All other conspiracy theories are just that.”

Recently, Meesha Shafi praised the artists who dropped out of the Lux Style Awards to show solidarity with the #MeToo movement.