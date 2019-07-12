Share:

Karachi - Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani Thursday held a joint meeting with dairy farmers, milk retailers and wholesalers to resolve issue pertaining to fixation of milk prices.

Representatives of milk associations apprised their grievances, matters and issues pertaining to rates due to recent inflation and increase in various milk products. The commissioner reiterated that the Government was fully aware of the problems and matters of the milk associations, saying that the meeting was convened and all stakeholders were called to resolve the issue. “We have already taken notice of the matter on priority and requested State Bank of Pakistan to share the inflation statement through third party to resolve the present issue of dairy products prices.”

Shilwani was of the view that they would once again sit together on 17th July after receiving the statement from the SBP, asking the milk association not to increase prices till then. The commissioner and all stakeholders agreed to sale milk at 95 per liter till 17th July.