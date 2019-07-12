Share:

LAHORE (PR): Bao Muhammad Rizwan, Provincial Minister for Environment Protection, was briefed on Punjab’s Environment & Punjab Green Development Program (PGDP) by CEO Urban Unit Khalid Sherdil in meeting at Urban Unit. Sherdil explained this project will strengthen the province’s environmental management through empowering Environmental Protection Department to provide better services. The objective of the Program is to strengthen environmental governance and promote green investments in Punjab. He presented the Environmental Landscape of Punjab, water availability and water quality in Punjab as several factors, including rapid population growth, industrialization, urbanization, and motorization, have resulted in growing environmental degradation and pollution.