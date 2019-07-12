Share:

ISLAMABAD - The model criminal trial courts across the country have continued expeditious dispensation of justice and these courts on Thursday disposed of total 174 cases related to murder and narcotics across the country.

In this connection, office of Director General Monitoring and Evaluation Cell Islamabad issued a performance report of these courts by terming their performance as exemplary. The model courts managed to clear the backlog of murder and narcotics cases across the country by announcing the verdicts in 51 murder cases and 123 narcotics cases.

According to the details, 167 model courts of the country disposed of a total 174 cases out of which 51 cases were of murder and 123 cases of narcotics while statements of 857 witnesses in various other cases were recorded.

In Punjab, the model courts decided a total 107 cases of murder and narcotics, in Islamabad two murder cases were decided, in Sindh, 12 murder cases and 9 narcotics cases were disposed of, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, decisions were announced in 17 murder and 26 narcotics cases while in Balochistan, only one case of narcotics was decide.

The performance report said that four convicts were sentenced capital punishment and eight others were convicted for life imprisonment while other 36 criminals were awarded a total of more than 72 years imprisonment.

The courts also imposed fine on these convicts to the tune of 6153,000.

The report said: “The process of immediate hearing continues in the model courts and old cases are being heard on daily basis. The cooperation of lawyers in quick hearing and verdict of the cases has been exemplary and the masses have lauded the performance of model courts by terming the fast hearing of cases a very big change.”