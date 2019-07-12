Share:

LAHORE - The Milli Yakjehti Council, a conglomeration of about a dozen religious organisations, has decided to launch a movement for making Pakistan Madinh-like state in line with the election promise of the PTI. The decision was taken by the MYC Supreme Council at a meeting at Mansoora, presided over by the president Sahibzada Abul Khair Zubair.The meeting set up an action committee headed by JI deputy chief Liaquat Baloch. Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Dr Zubair said the conspiracies to push the religious parties to the wall had reached the climax as colonial powers had made this country their target. He said that unfortunately, the rulers, instead of trying to counter these conspiracies, were acting as agents of world powers. “The Islamic signs and values were being ridiculed.