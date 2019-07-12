Share:

Federal Board Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi stressed on Friday that the government has not imposed a tax on edible items including flour.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he is reported to have said, "Our target is to broaden the tax net. However, we will not take any decision that threatens our trade or industry."

He also regretted to report that the ration of those paying sales tax is relatively lower.

The FBR chairman assured that negotiations with businessmen and the traders have been held to address their concerns. He further stated that the negotiations are being conducted very smoothly.

At the same time, Shabbar Zaidi expressed satisfaction that the textile department in on the path of development and it will be facilitated.

He concluded the conference by saying that "we are ready to bring a fixed tax scheme for small retailers."