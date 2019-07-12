Share:

SOUEL : North Korea has developed software designed to teach ideology to party members and workers, according to North Korean party daily Rodong Sinmun.

Called Chongseo 1.0, it contains writings by the country’s founder Kim Il-sung and his son - former leader Kim Jong-il.

The paper explains that the encyclopaedia-like electronic book program aggregates classical works and anecdotes about the two Kims, as well as material related to current leader Kim Jong-un.

The program works on different devices and operating systems - including Windows and North Korea’s Linux-based Red Star - and the plan is to distribute it nationwide. And it won’t stop there.