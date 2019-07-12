Share:

KARACHI OLX, Pakistan’s number one marketplace, under their initiative to facilitate its users to exchange goods offline from the deal they have made online, has set up a “Safe exchange point” at the Packages Mall in Lahore. In Pakistan the number of online products and services industry is growing every year, from ride hailing to online shopping, from classifieds to food delivery, Pakistan is on the verge of the technology revolution.With this, OLX saw a growing need for cybersecurity and developing users trust in online products and services, that can only happen if top technology brands in the country are able to bridge the gap between the online and offline world to develop trust and safety infrastructure.