KARACHI - Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz held a meeting with Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah to discuss and review implementation process on jail reforms in accordance with the Supreme Court’s orders based recommendations of Federal Ombudsman office.

The Advisor to Ombudsman Aijaz Qureshi, Federal Secretary to Ombudsman Abdul Malik Ghori, Advocate General Sindh Salman Talibuddin, Secretary Home Captain (Rtd) Abdul Kabir Qazi, IG Prisons Nusrat Mangan and others were also present. The chief secretary asserted that the District over-sighting Committees are functioning for implementation and monitoring the jails in Sindh.

The committees comprising retired officers of judiciary, civil service and police, philanthropists, and eminent from the civil society, regularly visit the jails to monitor the management and atmosphere of Jails and resolve the day to day issues, thereof.

Syed Mumtaz noted that the prisoners are provided the hygienic food and potable water as well as sufficient medical facilities and legal aid including money for fine of their release also furnished them. He pointed out the prisoners including women and juvenile are also securing education and vocational training.

He assured that the forming of rules is in process for accomplishment within a couple of days, while legislation has been accorded.

Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz appreciating the implementation on jail reforms in Sindh viewed that the automation on Nadra based static of the jails /prison is being developed a separate jail profile of each jail in all district should also be maintained for independent updated progress.

The quarterly reports are submitted for Supreme Court Bench with the specific reference on “Jail Reforms”. He stressed the need to arrange the regular monitoring system by the political leadership and high level officers from civil service and judiciary. The Federal Ombudsman also emphasized upon monthly meetings and visits to the prisons, in addition to link-up the jail records with Nadra.

Earlier the Secretary Home and IG Prison briefed the progress, to this effect informing that the screening of the prisoners for HIV, Hepatitis (A,B,C,D), TB, Drug use and Mentally Insane.

Total 7409 prisoner’s screening was made, 2060 have completed their treatment of hepatitis B,C and D, 99 all still under treatment. Secretary Home also informed that new judicial complex is being established at Korangi.

Advisor to Ombudsman Aijaz Qureshi addressing the meeting congratulated to CS Sindh for sufficient work on implementation the jail reforms.