Share:

LAHORE - Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari chaired a meeting to review the weekly progress here in GOR-I Thursday.

Director General Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ahsan Waheed briefed about the performance, resolved complaints, ongoing development in resolution of complaints and other administrative issues.

A comprehensive policy has been devised to resolve the pending complaints at the earliest, Commissioner OPC added. Constitution of District Overseas Pakistanis Committees DOPs is appositive step towards expeditious disposal of pending complaints.

Commissioner OPC has instructed all the dealing officers to keep a close liaison with their respective Deputy Commissioners regularly. Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, while highlighting the use of Information Technology, has instructed the dealing officers to create WhatsApp group for close coordination with concerned people.

Dealing Officers were also directed to resolve the complaints of Overseas Pakistanis received via PMs Pakistan Citizens Portal on priority basis by effective follow-up with their concerned Districts/Departments.

Director General Overseas Pakistanis Commission Muhammad Ahsan Waheed, Director Police Matters Nasir Mukhtar Rajpoot, Director Administration Asad Naeem, Director (Legal) Zahid Younis, Director (Revenue) Zahid Iqbal Awan and other Deputy Directors were present in the meeting.