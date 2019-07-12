Share:

ISLAMABAD - Though the joint opposition parties have announced to quit the parliamentary committee constituted to probe the election rigging allegations, yet they have yet to develop consensus for en-masse resignations.

The opposition parties, a couple of days before had announced to quit the parliamentary committee in near future.

The joint opposition may once again hold a meeting to reach consensus on their collective resignations, background discussions with opposition parties’ members revealed.

The opposition parties, in and outside the parliament, raised objections over the government side for not calling a meeting to make this committee meaningful. They earlier had hinted to make its decision in ‘Rehbar committee meeting’ but they did not reach consensus on it.

They said that the opposition parties have not changed their decision of tendering resignations from the parliamentary committee but have delayed it for a time being.

The meeting of parliamentary committee to probe the election 2018 allegations, according to the record of the committee, has not been held during the last four months. The opposition parties have also not raised their voice for holding the committee meeting.

Leader of opposition in the national assembly Shehbaz Sharif has recently announced to jointly give resignations from the parliamentary committee.