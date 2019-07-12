Share:

SIALKOT : First Haj flight (PK-745) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) took off for Saudi Arabia from Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) with 307 male and female pilgrims.

Senior officials of PIA and SIAL saw off the first Haj flight during a special ceremony held at SIAL. The PIA will transport as many as 4,152 Haj pilgrims from SIAL to Saudi Arabia through 11 flight, said SIAL Manager Public Relations Abdus Shukur Mirza while talking to media.

ambassador to visit SCCI Today

Ambassador of Indonesia in Pakistan Mr Iwan Suyudhie Amir will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Friday (today). Acting SCCI President Waqas Akram Awan told the newsmen that the Indonesian Ambassador would discuss in detail the matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters during an important meeting scheduled to be held at SCCI.