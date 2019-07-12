Share:

Pakistan, which is the host of several Sikh religious destinations has gratefully and respectfully decided to provide 10000 visas to the Sikh pilgrims. According to a report, previously only three thousand visas would be provided which has been increased to ten thousand this year. Sikh pilgrims have also been asked to bring dollars instead of Indian rupees which can help boost the economy of the country. At the end, I would like to appreciate the decision of Pakistan government to help make the relationship between the two neighbor countries positive and stronger.

HAMMAL NAEEM,

Turbat.