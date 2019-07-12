Share:

The Islamabad High Court on Friday has decided to remove accountability judge, Justice Arshad Malik , from his post over ongoing leaked video controversy.

The acting Chief Justice Amir Farooq of Islamabad High Court has requested the Ministry of Law and Justice for the removal of Judge Arshad Malik from his duties, till a decision on the controversy is reached by the investigating authorities.

In a press conference held on Saturday, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz released a video which featured the Accountability Judge Arshad Malik allegedly confessing that he convicted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Aziza reference.

The leaked video opened a pandora's box as Maryam Nawaz is reported to have said that the Judge had been "blackmailed and pressurized" to convict her father.

However, Judge Malik, refuted the claims and dubbed the video as a "conspiracy" to "affect his credibility".

The accountability judge said that "he has been bribed multiple times by the agents of PML-N and had also been given threats if he failed to cooperate."

Arshad Malik , handed the ousted prime minister a sentence of 7 years in Al-Aziza steel mills corruption on December 4, 2018 and acquitted him on the next day in Flagship Investments reference.