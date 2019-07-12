Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif have requested the higher judiciary to declare former prime minister’s sentence null and void.

PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif said that after the removal of accountability judge Arshad Sharif from the post, keeping Nawaz Sharif imprisoned is not the right decision.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz in a tweet said that she is looking towards the judiciary for justice and she humbly requests the higher judiciary to nullify the sentence.

She said that Nawaz should be released from prison without any delay and this issue is no longer confined to Nawaz only.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday requested the law ministry to remove accountability court judge Arshad Malik over the video controversy.

Earlier in the day, judge Malik had written a letter to the IHC refuting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz’s allegations and the video purportedly showing the judge admitting to lack of evidence against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif .

Last year, in December, the accountability court judge had sentenced PML-N supremo Nawaz to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference.