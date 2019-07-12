Share:

GUJRANWALA : The police claimed to have arrested six members of a dacoit gang and recovered a large quantity of stolen goods including cash, motorcycles and illegal weapons from possession of the accused. According to the police, the arrested gangsters identified as Shehzad, Irfan, Ali, Ramzan, Saif and Azmat were members of a dacoit gang, which had been involved in various robberies. The police recovered five motorcycles, Rs0.6, 11 cellphones and two pistols from their possession. The police have registered a case against the accused and launched further investigation.