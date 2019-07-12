Share:

LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received first significant monsoon rain on Thursday, bringing the life to a standstill by causing urban flooding, traffic mess and massive electricity outages.

Windstorm and morning rains, however, provided respite to the people from the muggy weather persisting in the plains for the last couple of days.

Dust-thundershower/rain with few heavy falls accompanied by gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

In Lahore, high velocity winds started blowing early morning followed by steady rains for about couple of hours.

Even 25mm rain washed away claims of Wasa regarding its preparation for rainy season as it took hours to drain out rainwater.

Major roads, not only in northern Lahore but also in posh localities, were presenting pictures of lakes and ponds hours after stoppage of rains. Many roads were not cleared from inundated rainwater even till filing of this report late night.

Many vehicles and motorcycles were seen broken down in various parts. Massive traffic jams were witnessed at major roads due to inundation of rainwater.

Underpasses along the Canal Bank Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Lakshami Chowk, Mozang, Garhi Shahu, Chowk Nakhuda, Cooper Road, Revaz Garden, Shaarey Fatima Jinnah, Sir Agha Khan Road, Hameed Nizami Road, Main Boulevard Iqbal Town, Nisbat Road, Habib Ullah Road, Rehman Pura, Railway Road, Shadbagh, Abbot Road, Montgomery Road, Haji Camp, Gawalmandi, Data Nagar, Nishat Colony, Tajpura, and Joray Pul were the worst affected areas.

Windstorm and wet conditions caused tripping of more than 180 Lesco feeders, plunging major portion of Lahore in darkness. About one dozen feeders could not be restored until filing of this report.

Rains made weather pleasant by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level. Maximum temperature was recorded 35 degree Celsius. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 62 percent.

The relief, however, was short lived as abundance of sunshine after the stoppage of rains caused increase in temperature. High humidity made the weather sultry, causing people to sweat profusely.

According to the experts, moderate monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating in northeastern parts and likely to strengthen in upper parts of the country from Friday evening/night. Westerly wave is also expected to enter upper parts of the country on Sunday. Due to the influence of this system, widespread rain thundershower with few moderate to heavy falls accompanied by windstorm is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu divisions from Friday evening/night to Thursday.

Rain dust thundershower is expected at isolated places in Zhob, DI Khan, DG Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal divisions from Sunday evening/night to Thursday.

Heavy to very heavy falls are also expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir during the period.