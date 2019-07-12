Share:

Turbat is one of those districts in Balochistan which has been neglected for a long time, especially in the sector of health. The second biggest city of Balochistan does not have any safety team to check the medicines of medical stores. Medical shopkeepers, through the help of some doctors, are selling fake medicines. Balochis face poverty from cradle to grave. The patient who comes from afar for better treatment will not benefit from these fake medicines sold at the same cost as the original ones.

According to Hinduism, “Doctor Baghwan ka roop hote hain.” If the person who has been appreciated like a God does this, then who will remain healthy in Pakistan? It is humbly requested to the ruling BAP Govt of Balochistan, to take action against the sellers of these fake medicines and make Baloch people healthy since “Health is the wealth”.

SHAMA M. ASLAM,

Balochistan.