Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Functional Committee on Devolution on Thursday deferred its meeting to protest what they said the persistent absence of Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination and Secretary Inter Provincial Coordination. Chairman of the Committee Moula Bux Chandio announced deferring the meeting without taking up agenda items stating that the meeting could not be conducted in the absence of administrative heads of the departments concerned who are absent without intimating the chair. The meeting was held to discuss three point’s agenda items pertaining to the implementation status of the recommendations made in its previous meeting of the Committee. Senator Moula Bux Chandio asserted that nobody is superior to the Parliament and warned the Secretary IPC that he would file a privilege motion against them in case of future absence from the meeting. Senator Lt. Gen (Retd) Salahuddin Tirmizi while showing his indignation over the continuous absence of the IPC Minister in Committee meeting and demanded to issue a show-cause notice to them ,adding, that the presence of decision makers was essential in the meeting for taking vital decisions. Senator Sassui Paleejo, remarked that officials have not considered it important enough to participate in the meeting. Members from far-flung areas have come to attend the meeting incurring heavy expenses, and ministry officials doesn’t attend thus wasting the public money, she said. She asked bureaucracy to follow the rules.