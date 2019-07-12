Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences administration on Thursday issued an order of conducting special classes for doctors at the hospital encouraging them to adopt polite and humane behaviour, an official informed The Nation.

The officials said that the order has been circulated after a tragic incident of arm amputation of a minor girl at the children hospital of PIMS.

The Official also said that the parents of the victim child had complained that the doctors misbehaved with them when they were taking consent from them regarding the amputation of their daughter’s arm.

The official also informed that in reaction of the parents’ protest, the doctors also locked the Outdoor Patients Department (OPD) and demanded security from the administration.

According to sources, a committee was formed to inquire into the incident of arms amputation of the girl. The committee observed that doctors had misbehaved with patients when they were in stress and depression.

The official also said that the order of conducting special classes have been issued for Post Graduate Trainees and House Officers which have direct interaction with the patients and visitors.

The circular issued in this regard said: “It has been observed by the members of inquiry committee during an inquiry constituted for investigation into the case of amputation of arm of a baby in children hospital that there is a serious problem in the training of PGs, HOs, and other doctors regarding their attitude with the patients as well as attendance”.

It further added: “all the heads of departments and faculty members are requested to take the special classes on weekly basis of these doctors on communication skills and to have the polite and human attitude with the patients”.

Earlier Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services (NHS) had also visited the girl at PIMS and assured her family of transparent inquiry and holding the responsible doctors accountable if found guilty.

Father of the patient, Mohsin Ali in his complaint filed to PIMS administration had alleged that the girl lost her limb due to alleged negligence of the doctors on duty.

He also said that the doctors’ negligence led to amputation of the arm of his child, while the said doctors also misbehaved with them when the family protested on their negligence and wrong treatment. He said that her daughter was still in critical condition and strict action should be taken against doctors for their negligence in handling the patient.