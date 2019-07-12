Share:

KARACHI (PR): Standard Chartered Pakistan launches its annual Sustainability Review, setting out how it has delivered on its strategy to provide a strong return for shareholders, while creating social and economic value in the communities where it operates. As the largest international bank in the country, Standard Chartered is now truly a part of the social fabric of this country. Through the Bank’s sustainability strategy we seek to strengthen relationships between the business, community, government and clients. Giving back to the community remains an important part of Standard Chartered’s sustainability agenda. In Pakistan, the Bank’s community efforts are focused on education and health. As a responsible company, the Bank has continued to transform people’s lives through its community programmes with employees contributing more than 1,000 volunteering days. Globally, it surpassed the $100 million target for SiB, the Bank’s initiative to tackle avoidable blindness and visual impairment, two years earlier.