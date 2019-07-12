Share:

Street fighting is one of the horrible issues which still persists in the streets of Karachi. It normally takes place in the areas occupied by the less-educated people. Though the influence of political parties has decreased drastically, it’s after effects still exist. Normally, the street fight starts over little issues, followed by the exchange of hot words and abusive language, attracting a large crowd of people and ends with an irreparable loss of bones fractures and bloodshed.

Authorities seem helpless when faced with this uncontrollable menace of street fighting. It is better to impose a ban on a gathering of five or more people if a street fight occurs. If anyone violates this ban, he should be penalized strictly so that no one would ever think of getting involved in street fighting again.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi.