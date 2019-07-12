Share:

LAHORE - Dozens of boys and girls of 5 to 16 years age participated on the opening day drills of the Punjab Summer Swimming Camp at state-of-the-art Punjab International Swimming Complex here on Thursday. A team of competent coaches has been assigned the duty to impart modern training to young swimmers at the camp. Sport Board Punjab’s chief sports consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk is supervising the proceedings at the month-long camp being organized under the auspices of SBP. Shahid said holding of the swimming camp is a positive measure of Director General Sports Punjab, Nadeem Sarwar to identity young talent and to motivate the participants to take up swimming as a sport.

“Young swimmers must avail this golden opportunity and polish their skills under the guidance of qualified coaches. They are keenly taking part in daily swimming drills and the coaches have been advised to teach young swimmers about the basics of swimming.”