DIR LOWER - Ameer of banned outfit Tehrik-e-Nifaz-e-Shariat Muhammadi (TNSM) and father-in-law of TTP chief Maulana Fazlullah, Maulana Sufi Muhammad, passed away after protracted illness at his home in village Lal Qila Maidan Lower Dir District, SHO Lal Qila Tauheed Khan informed APP. He was 92.

The aged TNSM chief was suffering from diabetes, kidney disease and urine problem since long time.

Tens of thousands of people turned up at the funeral rites of Maulana Sufi Muhammad.

Late Maulana Sufi Muhammad was buried in ancestral graveyard amid tearful devotion of his followers. Heavy police contingent was deployed at his home and funeral site to avoid the possibility of any mishap. The Lal Qila Ground was jampacked to the capacity as people from all shades of life pay last homage to their spiritual leader.

The SHO informed that the Maulana had severe urine problem for long time but was reluctant to undergo any operation for the disease.

Late Maulana Sufi Muhammad had formed TNSM in early nineties for the implementation of Nifaz-e-shariat.

Sufi Muhammad had been arrested in July 2009 and charged in 24 cases of terrorism. He was released from jail in January 2018 after his arrest and subsequent imprisonment in 2009 for hate speech against the government.

The TNSM chief had been imprisoned since his arrest when the final phase of a military operation against militants was launched in the Malakand region.

He fought American forces in neighbouring Afghanistan but Pakistani authorities arrested him upon his return from Afghanistan in 2009 and he was sentenced on multiple charges. He was released last year for health reasons.