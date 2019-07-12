Share:

A two-day first round of Track-II dialogue between Pakistan and India is underway in Islamabad today (Friday).

According to details, delegations from Pakistan and India have participated in the dialogue, which was convened by Islamabad-based Regional Peace Institute.

In the first round, working sessions are being held to review relations between the two countries.

According to Director RPI Rauf Hassan, the principal purpose of the initiative is to encourage the youth of the two countries to take charge to move forward.

The second round of Track-II dialogue will take place in New Delhi in September this year.