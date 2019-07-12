Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Transport Syed Awais Qadir Shah demanded Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed’ resignation after two trains collided near Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday.

While expressing deep grief over the incident, Awais Shah said more than ten major accidents have happened since Sheikh Rashid’s appointment as Pakistan Railways Minister.

He blamed Sheikh Rashid for the disasters and maintained that accidents in such numbers had never occurred before. Pakistan Railways will also become Peshawar metro if Sheikh Rashid continues to serve as its minister.

Awais Shah said Prime Minister Imran Khan should hand over the portfolio to another person. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah also expressed condolences on the casualties.

At least 14 persons were killed and 79 others were wounded when Akbar Express collided with a goods train standing at Walhar Railway Station near Rahim Yar Khan in the wee hours of Thursday.

The passenger train was going to Quetta from Lahore when it rammed into a goods train standing at Walhar Railway Station.

Police sources said that the engine of Akbar Express was completely destroyed in the accident while three bogies were also damaged, resulting in death of eleven persons while many others sustained injuries.

Emergency was declared at all hospitals in Rahim Yar Khan and Sadiqabad after the accident.