LAHORE - The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has become the founder member of South and Southeast Asian Medical Education and Service Alliance (SSAMESA) by signing the Kunming Declaration on Thursday. UHS is the only medical university from Pakistan to become the member of this thirteen-nation alliance. UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Javed Akram signed the declaration in Kunming, China, at the end of a meeting of presidents and deans of regional medical universities. The alliance is a non-profit and regional medical universities and health institutions consortium established to promote cooperation in the fields of students exchange, talent cultivation, teacher team building, scientific research and social service.