Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday that government was focusing on strategic sectors to augment economic growth including academia, policymakers and technical experts from the education and skills development.

Talking to President of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Mr. Broge Brende here at his office, the prime minister apprised the visiting dignitary about government’s reform agenda especially in the economic sector and environment protection.

He shared his government’s political and financial commitment to reform skills development sectors in Pakistan and thanked the WEF for choosing Pakistan as a founding member of the “National Accelerator” initiative.

The prime minister expressed his confidence that the WEF’s engagement will help provide new opportunities for Pakistan’s youth and help them develop new skills to fully embrace the impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

He also apprised President WEF of Pakistan’s perspective on regional issues including the policy of peaceful neighborhood and vision of peace, progress and prosperity.

He also announced establishment of the National Accelerator on Closing the Skills Gap in Pakistan, in partnership with the WEF with Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) serving as its national secretariat.

Borge Brende said that launch of the national accelerator on closing the skills gap was an important milestone in relationship with Pakistan and it was just the start. He said many of Pakistan’s national priorities were the core focus of the Forum’s work. He said the Forum is ready to offer its platform to support Pakistan’s economic transformation.

Borge Brende appreciated the prime minister for his vision and the government’s initiative towards environment protection, making it a key priority area for the first time in the history of Pakistan. He also acknowledged and appreciated prime minister’s vision for peace in the region and Pakistan’s positive engagement at the international level. Mr. Brende also extended an invitation to the prime minister to attend 50th anniversary of WEF to be held in Davos in January next year.

President World Economic Forum Børge Brende also held a meeting with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar in Islamabad yesterday. They discussed issues relating to renewable energy policy, energy saving and production.

Nadeem Babar said equal supply and availability was topmost priority.

He informed the WEF President that water, solar and wind energy production has the highest portion in renewable energy policy. Under the policy, production of green energy will increase by 60 percent till 2030.

President World Economic Forum appreciated the better security and energy situation of Pakistan and said his forum will provide all out cooperation in promotion of renewable energy policy.