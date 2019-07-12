Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has announced starting a special family planning campaign across the province.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with the World Population Day on Thursday, the minister said the day reminded the government and the people of stepping up efforts to control population. She said gap in child birth was very important, as up to 15,000 women die every year during delivery in Pakistan.

She laid stress on creating public awareness about family planning.

She said lady health workers (LHWs) role in family planning was important and asked doctors to educate mothers coming to hospitals about the need for family planning.

She said the government was taking necessary steps to ensure the health of mother and child. DG Health Services Dr Haroon Jehangir, lady health workers and health professionals attended the ceremony.

Anti-dengue awareness walk

Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade,Mian Aslam Iqbal here on Thursday led Anti-dengue awareness walk from Town Hall to Istanbul chowk.

The walk was jointly organized by Health department and district administration which was also attended by DC Lahore Dr Saliha Saeed and people from different walks of life. Aslam Iqbal said Islam lays emphasis on cleanliness, and therefore every person should play his /her role to help keep the environment and environs clean. He also stressed that prevention is better than cure and people must adopt all possible measures to remain healthy.