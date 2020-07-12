Share:

LAHORE - The district administration, during an operation in the provincial capital on Saturday, sealed 37 shops and impounded 136 commercial and private vehicles and imposed fines of Rs54,000 over violations of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). A spokesperson for the city district administration said that violation of SOPs would not be tolerated at any cost and all shops and markets violating the orders in this regard would be sealed. He said the district administration’s inspection teams were present in the field to take action against the violators. He mentioned that a total of 1,378 shops and public transport vehicles were checked during the operation and 173 violations of SOPs were detected.

Warnings were also issued to the other violators.