BADIN - A large number of workers of Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM)-Basheer Khan group from Sujawal district have announced to quit the party and vowed to live as patriotic Pakistanis in future.

Addressing a crowded press conference at Malki Press Club in Thatta on Saturday as many as 50 leaders and activists, associated with JSQM-B, belonging to various parts of Sujawal district, announced parting of their ways with the Sindh’s nationalist party.

Sufi Mohammad Hashim Sindhi, Ghulam Hussain Sindhi, Adam Khan, Akram Shah and others informed the journalists that they had become sick of politics of separatism and were exploited and misguided by their leaders, who according to them, were involved in anti-state activities.

They alleged that top brass of the party, instead of thinking for the bright future of people of Sindh, was only using them for their petty vested interests.

They said now they had decided to disassociate themselves from the party since they had realised that such politics were nothing, but an illusion, adding that now they would work for the integrity and welfare of Pakistan. “We sincerely advise the misguided people of Sindh to shun such politics which are against the very existence of Pakistan and based on hatred and division,” they said.

Earlier, the ex-JSQM workers took out rally, holding national flags in their hands.

It is pertinent to mention here that almost all wings of the ‘Jeay Sindh’, the party launched by late G.M Syed, have almost ceased to exist in number of districts of the province, including Badin, Tando Mohammad, Sujawal Thatta and Tharparkar.

Mutilated body of boy found from pond

Body of a teenager, bearing torture marks, was found from a pond in Ghotki on Saturday.

According to details, the victim, identified as 14-year-old Usman Malik, son of Shabbir Malik, resident of taulka ubarro, had gone missing under mysterious circumstances three days ago.

Police said that parents of the boy had lodged a report at Khambrra police station. “We were searching for him, but unfortunately his body was found from a pond,” a police official said, and added, “We are investigating the matter so that we could get to the killers.”

Talking to the reporters, father of the victim said that he didn’t have enmity with anybody.

He demanded IGP Sindh, DIGP Sukkur and SSP Ghotki ensure immediate arrest of the culprits; warning of a protest in case the assailants were not brought to justice.

It is worth mentioning here that it is the second murder since SSP Umar Tufail took charge of his office.