Share:

Balochistan government has said that a remarkable reduction of 50 percent in corona virus cases has been seen in the province.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad Sunday, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said 29 individuals were tried positive out of 323 test conducted within the province on Saturday. It is also expected on basis of trend that the corona virus cases in Balochistan will decrease further within the days to come.

He encouraged the masses to too coordinate with the government in endeavors to control corona virus and guarantee actualising the government's SOP's so as to keep them secure and ensuring encourage spread of the widespread.