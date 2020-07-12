RAWALPINDI - The government has removed Superintendent Adiala Jail Saqib Nazir Chaudhry along with many of his sub-ordinates on charges of corruption and for not stopping sale of narcotics and gambling in the jail.
Asghar Ali (BS-18) replaced Saqib Nazir Chauhdry as new Superintendent Adiala Jail.
A notification in this regard has also been issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) government of Punjab.
According to details, the government of Punjab has removed Superintendent of Adiala Jail Saqib Nazir from his office apparently on corruption charges.
Asghar Ali, who was serving as Superintendent of Sheikhupura prison, was transferred and posted as new Superintendent of Central Prison Adiala.
Assistant Superintendent Zeeshan Sarwar Cheema was transferred and posted to Central Jail Gujranwala. Similarly, Chief Head Warder Muhammad Hussain, Head Warders Amir Faraz, Khalid Pervaiz and other five warders were also transferred and posted in other prisons.
All the corrupt officials including the superintendent were shown the door by the government in the light of a special report submitted by Special Branch of Punjab Police with Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja, Chief Secretary Jawad Raffique Malik, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Momin Agha, Principal Secretary to CM Punjab Flight Lt (R) Iftikhar Ali Sahoo and Ghulam Mubashir Maken, SSP Law and Order to CM.
In the report, copy of which is also available with The Nation, it was mentioned that two officials of Adiala Jail are involved in different acts of omission and commission and have made the lives of the inmates difficult. They included Zeeshan Cheema, Chakkar Incharge and his patron Muhammad Hussain, Chief Chakkar, Adiala Jail.
TIMERGARA (Shahid Hussain Yousafzai): Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Senator Sirajul Haq on Saturday said that the incumbent government had imposed censorship on freedom of speech and consequently many channels had been banned by the government.
Addressing a news conference at Ahya ul Uloom Balambat and earlier speaking at a condolence reference at Aghosh Center Gulabad, the JI chief said like degrees of the pilots the PTI government was also fake. Declaring the PTI government as puppet, the JI chief said the boat of PTI government was sinking. “The PTI government was the continuation of previous regime of dictator Pervez Musharaf, PML-N and PPP governments,” he said adding the government would soon reach its final destination as it had failed on all fronts.