RAWALPINDI - The government has re­moved Superintendent Adiala Jail Saqib Na­zir Chaudhry along with many of his sub-ordi­nates on charges of cor­ruption and for not stop­ping sale of narcotics and gambling in the jail.

Asghar Ali (BS-18) re­placed Saqib Nazir Chau­hdry as new Superinten­dent Adiala Jail.

A notification in this regard has also been is­sued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) gov­ernment of Punjab.

According to details, the government of Pun­jab has removed Super­intendent of Adiala Jail Saqib Nazir from his of­fice apparently on cor­ruption charges.

Asghar Ali, who was serving as Superinten­dent of Sheikhupura prison, was transferred and posted as new Su­perintendent of Central Prison Adiala.

Assistant Superinten­dent Zeeshan Sarwar Cheema was transferred and posted to Central Jail Gujranwala. Similarly, Chief Head Warder Mu­hammad Hussain, Head Warders Amir Faraz, Khalid Pervaiz and oth­er five warders were also transferred and posted in other prisons.

All the corrupt officials including the superin­tendent were shown the door by the govern­ment in the light of a special report submit­ted by Special Branch of Punjab Police with Min­ister for Law and Par­liamentary Affairs Mu­hammad Basharat Raja, Chief Secretary Jawad Raffique Malik, Addi­tional Chief Secretary (Home) Momin Agha, Principal Secretary to CM Punjab Flight Lt (R) Iftikhar Ali Sahoo and Ghulam Mubashir Mak­en, SSP Law and Order to CM.

In the report, copy of which is also available with The Nation, it was mentioned that two offi­cials of Adiala Jail are in­volved in different acts of omission and com­mission and have made the lives of the inmates difficult. They includ­ed Zeeshan Cheema, Chakkar Incharge and his patron Muhammad Hussain, Chief Chakkar, Adiala Jail.

TIMERGARA (Shahid Hussain Yousafzai): Ja­maat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Senator Sirajul Haq on Sat­urday said that the incumbent government had imposed censorship on freedom of speech and con­sequently many channels had been banned by the government.

Addressing a news conference at Ahya ul Uloom Bal­ambat and earlier speaking at a condolence reference at Aghosh Center Gulabad, the JI chief said like de­grees of the pilots the PTI government was also fake. Declaring the PTI government as puppet, the JI chief said the boat of PTI government was sinking. “The PTI government was the continuation of previous regime of dictator Pervez Musharaf, PML-N and PPP govern­ments,” he said adding the government would soon reach its final destination as it had failed on all fronts.