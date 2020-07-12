Share:

ISLAMABAD - Angelina Jolie gushed this week that her 15 year old daughter Zahara is ‘an extraordinary African woman.’ The 45 year old film star adopted Zahara as an infant from an orphanage in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa in 2005.

Now Angelina has showered praise on her eldest daughter during a TIME 100 video chat with Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate. ‘My daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children, and I have learned so much from her,’ shared Angelina during the discussion.

‘She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent, her - is very, it’s her own, and it’s something I only stand back in awe of,’ continued the Maleficent actress.