John Donne in his poem “For Whom the Bell Tolls” wrote: “Each man’s death diminishes me, For I am involved in mankind. Therefore, send not to know, For whom the bell tolls, It tolls for thee.”

The tragic act of lynching another Muslim named Israr, a resident of Dehra village, has shocked many. The brutal killing of a young Muslim, who was a promising carpenter, is despicable. A mob attacked him because they thought that Muslims were spreading corona in their area. These people are products of hatred spread by the RSS and followers of the Hindutva propagators in the hearts and minds of illiterate and uncivilized Indians. This act of violence took place at a time when India was taking a seat in the United Nations Security Council; the global community should take notice of it.

The world must not turn a blind eye towards the brutality and atrocities being inflicted upon Muslims in India. It must be noted that when you sow seeds of Alicia; you must reap the harvest of thorns.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA,

Islamabad.