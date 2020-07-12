Share:

Timergara - Al-Khidmat Foundation Dir Lower on Saturday inaugurated anti-bodies collection point at Al-Khidmat Hospital Zwal Baba which will provide facility of anti-bodies test to the people of Lower Dir district at a low-priced rate.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, President Al-Khidmat Foundation Dir Lower Fazal Mehmood said the collection point would provide a chance to the poor residents of Dir to conduct their anti-bodies test at the lowest rate of Rs 700 only initially up to July 31.

Former Member National Assembly (MNA) Sahibzada Yaqoob Khan, former Tehsil Nazim Riaz Muhammad, former Tehsil Balambat Nazim Imranuddin Advocate, JI Lower Dir Deputy General Secretary Engineer Yaqoob-ur-Rahman, Arshad Zaman, Kaleemullah and others were also present on the occasion.