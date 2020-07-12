Share:

The Uzair Baloch controversy has dominated the headlines for the past few days and it is easy to see why: it is a story of underground crime, political corruption, gangsters and intrigue. It is also a hotbed for political rivalries, with the discussion around the JIT reports mostly revolving around political leaders deflecting blame at each other, from the former president to the current GDA leader.

Unfortunately, as this issue gets increasingly politicised and is used by politicians to one-up each other, accountability for the very horrific crimes detailed in the JITs looks less and less likely. In turning the rhetoric in this controversy to one of mud-slinging, the most important questions are not being discussed.

One of them is on the legalities of the JITs. The JIT reports on Uzair Baloch and Dr Nisar Morai do not contain independent verification or evidence of the disclosures—thus these confessions and evidence need to be recorded in front of a judicial magistrate in order for a court to give a verdict. Moreover, the second JIT report, which includes the allegations of Uzair Baloch colluding with PPP members, contains only four out of the six mandatory signatures of the members of the JIT, meaning it is defective and in itself cannot lead to proof of guilt. These legal technicalities, however, do not mean that the allegations are not true.

With these legalities in mind, in order to bring the culprits to justice, the emphasis should be on how to best utilise the JIT reports in court. The recommendations are included in the JIT reports themselves: investigations should be conducted and criminal proceedings should be initiated regarding these confessions.

The allegations in the JIT reports are disturbing. Every effort should be directed in bringing Uzair Baloch and whoever collaborated and facilitated him to account. It is time to bring this battle to court, rather than just politicising it in talk shows and assembly floors, where it will eventually be replaced by the next new controversy.