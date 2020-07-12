Share:

ISLAMABAD - Capital Development Authority has finalised preparations to hold auction of Blue Area commercial plots on 15th, 16th and 17th of July. The auction is being held in line with the government policy to promote economic and investment activities in the country.

The CDA is offering a wide variety of plots ranging between 600 square yards to 10,000 square yards for purposes ranging from petrol pump to hotel.CDA is trying to attract maximum investors to participate in the auction.

The CDA administration has taken special initiatives for prospective bidders which include dedicated team to facilitate investors at every step.

CDA has constituted a committee consisting of 10 members to conduct the auction. Member Finance CDA will be chairman of the committee while Member Estate, Member P & D, DFA II, DG Law, Director Public Relations, Director Urban Planning, Director Regional Planning, Director EM II and Director Finance will be members of the committee.