Share:

China has reassured its continued healthcare support to Pakistan to control the deadly virus, COVID-19. In a statement, a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian said helping Pakistan to build the Isolation Hospital and Infections Treatment Center (IHITC) was an important consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries during Pakistani President Alvi's visit to China in March this year.

“Thanks to the joint efforts of both sides. The hospital, built within only three months, will be helpful in Pakistan's fight against the epidemic after it starts running.

'China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and iron-clad friends sharing weal and woe. We will never forget the precious assistance we received from the Pakistani side at the most trying moment of our combat against the pandemic,' he said.

We will continue supporting Pakistan to the best of our capability and in accordance with its needs. We will work with Pakistan to safeguard public health security in both countries and around the world, and build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future. Long live China-Pakistan friendship,” he added.