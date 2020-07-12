Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar is introducing departmental reforms to ensure the transparency in collecting donations as well as monitoring the collection of “Sadqaat” and Charity.

On the directions of the CM, Punjab Charity Commission has been set up under the Punjab Charity Act 2018. Usman Buzdar said that that it would be compulsory for all charitable organizations and institutions working across the province to get registration from Punjab Charity Commission before August 15 to ensure proper utilization of charities and donations.

He further maintained that in order to facilitate NGOs, trusts, societies and other charities a web registration portal had also been set up. It is another step towards promoting e-governance and ensuring the one-click access to services in the Punjab.

The Chief Minister said that the people of Pakistan had an unparalleled passion of charity and helping others.

Well-to-do openly helped their brethren who were financially affected from Covid-19. He said that setting up of charity commission would help to maintain the ledger and misuse and misappropriation can be checked.