SUKKUR - Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur Professor Dr Parveen Shah has said that population control is our collective responsibility.

In her press statement issued on the eve of ‘World Population Day’ on Saturday, she said that increase in population took its toll on the economic resources of a country.

“For instance job opportunities shrink, increasing unemployment in the society,” she said, and added, “The situation may lead towards lawlessness and anarchy.”

Dr Parveen further said it was high time that programmes, seminars and campaigns were organised to raise awareness in people about the ill-effects of increase in population. The VC said that United Nations’ Development Programme (UNDP) was working to control overpopulation. Dr Parveen Shah commended the efforts of the Population Welfare Department of Government of Sindh for population control.