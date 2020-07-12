Share:

Coronavirus has started receding in the country as the number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Pakistan are now reaching 156,700.

2,521 new cases surfaced during the last twenty four hours taking the tally to 248,872.

These include 86,556 in Punjab, 103,836 in Sindh, 30,078 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,157 in Balochistan, 14,023 in Islamabad, 1,658 in Gilgit Baltistan and 1,564 in Azad Kashmir. The death toll from the virus has reached 5,197 with 74 more deaths reported over the last twenty four hours. 24,211 corona tests were carried out during this period.