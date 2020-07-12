Share:

Talking to a delegation of workers from NA-129 and PP-158 here on Sunday, Abdul Aleem Khan said that despite the global and domestic recession, Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to improve the country's situation and his mission is to increase employment opportunities for the people and reduce their hardships by bringing equal development in all sectors.

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that despite the most difficult circumstances, the country is moving towards betterment, the government is working day and night to solve the problems of the masses and Prime Minister Imran Khan is striving hard to strengthen economy as he wants to stand the country on its own feet.

He said that the incumbent government believes in real development in all segments and therefore the issues of common man are being resolved through real development instead of exhibition projects.

The Senior Minister further said that the objective of the Prime Minister is to take the country out of the problems facing presently and join the ranks of developed countries. He stressed that the corruption and bad governance of the previous rulers has increased the problems of the common man as former governments are responsible for the mire of debts in which they have used the national exchequer for their own corruption without setting the national priorities.

Aleem Khan appealed the workers that citizens should also be involved in development and support the government in its work of improvement efforts. He said that serious efforts are being made to solve the problems of the common man and the priority of local development works is being implemented after the feedback of the residents.

Senior Minister was also briefed on the ongoing development projects in different areas of NA-129 and PP-158 while the participants of the delegation also apprised Abdul Aleem Khan about various issues on which Senior Minister assured them of speedy resolution.