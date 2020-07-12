Share:

Rawalpindi - A person died of novel coronavirus in the city here on Saturday.

As many as 36 people tested positive from the garrison city and 57 confirmed patients got discharged after recovery from government-run hospitals. According to details, Noor Haider, 72, resident of Chaklala Scheme-I, died at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) on the night falling between July 10 and July 11.

With arrival of new patients, the number of confirmed patients in Rawalpindi reached at 6,204 while 264 people died and 4,442 patients discharged after recovery.

At present, 1,498 confirmed patients are under treatment including 692 in the hospitals and 806 patients have been quarantined in their houses.

Apart from this, 235 suspected patients admitted in four hospitals of Rawalpindi city and their samples had been sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) and Benazir Bhutto Hospital and Holy Family Hospital laboratory for COVID-19 test but the report will come after three to four days.